Save $105 on this best-selling Vitamix blender right now

Professional-grade blenders give you the ability to make restaurant-quality items right in your own kitchen. With their high-performance motors, they help you transform tougher ingredients (like ice and bread dough) into smoother blends without wearing down the motor. As they help you create fresh foods like fruit juices, salad dressings and baby food, these high-quality kitchen necessities allows you to obtain better control over what ingredients go into your body.

Right now, you can get a pre-owned, refurbished 64-ounce Vitamix Explorian Blender for only $289.95. That’s a 26% savings off the retail price.

The Vitamix blender has ten speeds, allowing you to blend different types of foods from smoothies to hearty soups to salsa. Featuring a high-performance motor, stainless-steel blades and a patented low-profile container, this Vitamix blender has a unique way of folding ingredients back to the blades for better efficiency. Keep it on your kitchen countertop to quickly grind nuts, coffees and batters or even knead pizza dough. It fits comfortably under most cabinets.

The fully-functional, refurbished blender went through a 17-point inspection and is backed by Amazon’s 90-day Renewed Guarantee. It’s been tested and sanitized and is rated in “excellent condition.”

Additional features include the amazing ability to create hot soup without a stovetop. The friction from the blades actually brings the soup to serving temperature as you blend, in under 10 minutes. It’s also great for concocting chilled treats like ice cream and fruit sorbet.

It comes highly rated with an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars after more than 7,800 global ratings. It scored well on its blending power, versatility, sheerness and durability.

One person said that despite the jar being made of plastic, the blender i is durable. Although the 64-ounce jar seems large, she noted, it’s worth it when you have to blend kale or other greens in smoothies for two people.

Another reviewer, a former skeptic, said in her title, “It’s 100% worthy of the cost” and elaborated, “My smoothie this morning was heaven. So smooth and creamy with NOT ONE unprocessed chewy bit of kale. Then I made a soup at lunch. Ya, this thing makes hot fricken soup in 5 minutes!”

Another perk of this Vitamix blender is that it self-cleans. You simply add water and a drop of soup and then run it on its highest speed for 30 to 60 seconds. The container and lid are dishwasher-safe and made from BPA-free Eastman Tritan plastic.

While it comes with its own recipe booklet, the company also has a website filled with even more ideas to help you create quick and healthy meals.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.