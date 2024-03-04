10 recipes to make with overripe bananas (besides banana bread)

Once ripe, bananas are only good for a matter of days. I’ve always struggled with using up a full bunch of bananas before they go bad, and I have learned the hard way not to let ripe bananas sit on the counter for too long (my family won’t soon forget the Great Fruit Fly Infestation of 2015).

Rather than throw those overripe bananas away, here are some ingenious and delicious recipes that can help you to get the most of nature’s candy. We also recommend storing your ‘nanners on a banana stand to keep them fresher for longer!

1. Banana Fritters

These easy fritters are a delectable cross between a sweet hushpuppy and a miniature beignet. Get the recipe from Small Town Woman:

2. Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding

New York’s Magnolia Bakery is world-famous for its banana pudding. Fortunately for all of us, food blogger Christy Denney — aka “The Girl Who Ate Everything” — recreated the recipe at home so we can make it, too!

3. No-Bake Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This is a great dish to make when you are craving dessert but you don’t want to crank up the oven to bake something. From Beyond Frosting, this recipe is straightforward and easy-to-follow, and it combines vanilla wafers, heavy cream, bananas and cream cheese for a dish that is as decadent as it sounds. Perfect for a summer splurge!

4. Banana Curry

Overripe bananas can help bring some Caribbean flavor to a boring weeknight dinner. With this recipe from British grocer Tesco, you can combine bananas with apples, curry powder, cashew nuts and cilantro to transform dinner into something truly memorable.

5. Homemade Banana Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips

Cooks in the know are well aware that frozen bananas can be a simple way to create homemade ice cream. With this recipe for banana ice cream with chocolate chips from Well Plated, you can satisfy your sweet tooth while still getting a boost of potassium.

Or check out this vegan option for 2-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Ice Cream from Two Peas and Their Pod.

6. Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

OK, the title alone probably has you drooling, right? Well, this recipe gets even better! According to author and food blogger Chocolate Covered Katie, this smoothie tastes just like a peanut butter milkshake. A delicious, icy treat with no guilt? Yes, please.

7. Coconut Lime Banana Bread with Lime Glaze

Sure, everyone makes banana bread with overripe bananas, but this recipe from Good Life Eats is a decadent and grown-up twist on the classic. Lime, coconut and banana are three of nature’s most epic flavors, and when combined together, they pack a palatable punch.

8. Banana Chips

Banana chips are the treat you never knew you wanted, but once you have them, you will never reach for a bag of Doritos again. (Okay, well, maybe you will, but you will probably wind up wishing you had banana chips instead!) Check out this recipe from YouTube channel Grandma’s Menu:

9. Moist Chiquita Banana Red Velvet Cupcakes Recipe

I know it sounds strange, but bear with me. The bananas in this recipe don’t compete with or mask the traditional red-velvet flavor, but rather they keep the cake moist and succulent. Get the recipe from Preppy Kitchen:

10. Banana Espresso Chocolate Chip Muffins

These muffins are heavenly and pair perfectly with a morning cup of coffee. This recipe by Tessa Arias of Handle the Heat calls them tender, moist and loaded with flavor. Say no more!

