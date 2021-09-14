Pasco County hosting New Port Richey job fair

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County is hosting a New Port Richey job fair with on the spot interviews on Tuesday, September 21.

The county's human resources department will host the fair at the West Pasco Government Center's Internal Services Building. It will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dress to impress and bring several copies of your resume.

Career opportunities are available now in the following departments:



Public Works

911 Communications

Utilities

GOPASCO (formerly PCPT)

Libraries

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources

Animal Services

To learn more about Pasco County Government, visit http://MyPasco.net.