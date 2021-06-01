Watch

The Shops of Wiregrass holding Mall-Wide Job Fair on Tuesday, June 1

Job fair runs from 4 to 6 p.m.
Posted at 4:47 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 04:47:55-04

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Just in time for summer, The Shops at Wiregrass is holding a Mall-Wide Job Fair from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

More than 20 stores are participating in the hiring event. They are seeking to fill sales associate, management and other full- and part-time positions.

Applicants are asked to check-in at Guest Services located in Center Court upon their arrival at the Wesley Chapel outdoor mall. You will register for the job fair there and receive a map of participating stores.

The mall asks you not visit the stores early in order to give them time to prepare for applicants.

A list of stores participating in the job fair will be posted online Tuesday afternoon.

You can always find available openings at mall stores, by clicking here.

