ALDI looking to fill more than 450 positions in Tampa

Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 16, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — ALDI is hiring more than 20,000 people across the country, including more than 450 in Tampa.

The company will host a National Hiring Week from Sept. 20-24, during which stores and warehouses will have interview events to fill available positions.

According to a press release, the national starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour, respectively. However, the company says that's based on the market and position. Employees are also eligible for a range of benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs, and paid time off.

“As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people,” said Dave Rinaldo, co-president, ALDI U.S. “Employees come to ALDI for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve.”

Interested applicants can view open positions in their area by clicking here.

