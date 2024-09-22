Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 named in the Gulf, hurricane watch issued for part of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said potential tropical cyclone nine has formed in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to strengthen over the next few days.

On Monday at 11 a.m., the NHC said Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 is about 130 miles south-southwest of the Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. It is moving north at 6 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:



Rio Largartos to Tulum, Mexico

Cuban provinces of Artemisa, and Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Cabo Catoche to Tulum, Mexico

Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters said a northwestward motion is expected on Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a faster northward or north-northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of the system is expected to move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days.

Strengthening is expected during the next few days, and the system is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday and continue strengthening as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.



HURRICANE RESOURCES