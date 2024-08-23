Trump takes his tax policies to Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump was making campaign stops in Las Vegas and Arizona on Friday, capping a week of policy-focused appearances across the nation.

Trump told supporters in Las Vegas he would stick to his campaign promise to eliminate taxes on tips for service workers — a policy point that Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has also embraced.

“In our case, we mean it,” Trump said. “Somebody I know just copied it. You know that’s not going to happen.”

Trump is set to rally in Glendale, Arizona later on Friday, in a joint appearance with Turning Point, the conservative youth organization founded by Charlie Kirk.

A line of people was waiting to get in the event, where outdoor temperatures reached triple digits.

RELATED STORY | Trump campaigns on the US-Mexico border, drawing a contrast to Harris' policies

Trump's stops come as independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ended his campaign on the same day.

While Kennedy endorsed former President Donald Trump, he encouraged his supporters to still vote for him in states where his name is still on the ballot.

"I want to thank Bobby. That was very nice," Trump said on Friday. "That was really very nice. That's big."

A Trump adviser said Kennedy is expected to appear with Trump during his Glendale rally later in the day.

According to an average of polls from the website 538, Kennedy is averaging 4.7% in national polls, behind Harris who is at 47.2% and Trump who is at 43.5%.

RELATED STORY | RFK Jr. suspends presidential campaign, endorses former President Trump