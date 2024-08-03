'He's running scared': Harris campaign accuses Trump of ducking planned debate

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is accusing former President Donald Trump of ducking out of a presidential debate with ABC News on Sept. 10.

This comes after Trump instead agreed to an offer from Fox News to debate Harris on Sept. 4.

The ABC debate had been planned since before President Joe Biden stepped out of the race, but Trump has shown hesitancy to agree to that debate with Harris despite her willingness.

"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10," said Harris' campaign in a statement.

"The vice president will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience. We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th," her campaign said.

The statement Saturday morning comes after Trump announced on Truth Social late Friday night that he agreed to a debate with Fox News. At the time, there had been no word from Harris or her campaign on that debate.

“I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest,” Trump wrote.

“The Fox News Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined. The moderators of the debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the rules will be similar to the rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his party -- BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!” he had said.

The Democratic party revealed Friday that Harris secured enough votes from delegates to become the official Democratic nominee for president when voting closes on Monday.

RELATED STORY | Harris secures Democratic nomination for president with majority of delegates