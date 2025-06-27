'Made in the USA' branding disappears from Trump Phone preorder site

A "Made in the USA" disclaimer that was originally present no longer appears on the Trump Mobile website, raising questions about whether and how the upcoming Trump T1 phone really is made domestically.

Promotional copy on the website now says the phone is "brought to life right here in the USA" and made "with American hands behind every device."

An initial press release announcing the phone's availability also said it would be "proudly designed and built in the United States."

In a statement released to multiple outlets, the Trump Mobile organization reiterated that “the T1 phones are proudly being made in America.”

“Speculation to the contrary is simply inaccurate,” the statement read.

Other technical specifications originally attributed to the phone also appear to have been changed or removed. The phone's screen is now listed at 2.5 inches, down from an initial 6.78 inches. A listing of 12GB of device RAM that was originally present on the website no longer appears.

Industry analysts, meanwhile, have been outspoken in their skepticism of the U.S.-made claim, saying it would be difficult or even impossible to completely build the smartphones in America.

The Trump organization announced a mobile phone service and the accompanying phone earlier in June.

The service will operate on all three major U.S. cellular networks and offer 5G coverage. Its flagship plan, called The 47 Plan, is priced at $47.45 per month, an apparent reference to Trump being the 47th and 45th president of the United States.