Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor says Walz was a 'tremendous' pick by Harris

Another prominent Democrat is coming out in support of Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis told Scripps News that he thought Walz was a "tremendous" choice, despite being picked over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"We're excited about the contrast that this ticket is going to present to ultimately defeat Donald Trump in November," Davis said.

RELATED STORY | Who is Tim Walz? Get to know Kamala Harris' pick for vice president

With 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is considered an important battleground state which Trump and Harris will be trying hard to win. It's one of the reasons Harris chose to kick off her tour of battleground states in Philadelphia.

From the site of the campaign event, Davis told Scripps News that he and Shapiro will also be working to elect Harris as the next president of the United States.

"Governor Shapiro is going to continue to stay on the road, as am I, to campaign for Vice President Harris to help deliver a win," he said. "I think one of the things that this ticket is going to have to do is they're going to have to show up in places that sometimes it's not easy to be a Democrat — to talk about our vision for America and really listen to what voters on the ground are saying, and I think do that, We're going to win in November as Governor Shapiro and I have won in 2022."

RELATED STORY | Here's how those on Harris' VP shortlist are reacting to selection of Walz

In addition to campaigning for the Harris-Walz ticket, Shapiro appears intent on staying in Pennsylvania and serving as governor.

"Pennsylvania elected me to a four-year term as their governor, and my work here is far from finished — there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for the good people of this Commonwealth," Shapiro said in a statement on Tuesday.