Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to US to face charges after wrongful deportation

The man the Trump administration admitted to mistakenly deporting to El Salvador was returned to the United States to face criminal charges, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Friday.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was among more than 200 individuals deported to El Salvador in March, despite having a court order protecting him from removal.

Court documents allege Abrego Garcia "played a significant role in an undocumented alien smuggling ring that has resulted in thousands of undocumented aliens being illegally transported into and throughout the United States."

RELATED STORY | Kilmar Abrego Garcia questioned over transporting workers in 2022 traffic stop

A grand jury returned an indictment in May on two federal charges related to human trafficking.

In April, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return. He had been living in Maryland with his wife and children before his deportation.

In the weeks that followed, the Department of Justice failed to provide a lower court with sufficient information about the steps being taken to bring him back to the U.S.

RELATED STORY | Kilmar Abrego Garcia is 'traumatized' by his experience in CECOT prison, senator says

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland traveled to El Salvador in April and met with Abrego Garcia, who said he was traumatized by his time in the country’s Terrorism Confinement Center, a notorious prison known for human rights abuses.

Van Hollen said Abrego Garcia was later transferred to a prison in Santa Ana, El Salvador.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.