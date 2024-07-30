Former President Trump to attend National Association of Black Journalists convention

Former President Donald Trump will attend the annual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists on Wednesday in Chicago to participate in a Q&A on issues facing the Black community.

NABJ said the event will take place before an audience of convention attendees and will be moderated by Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News; Harris Faulkner, anchor of The Faulkner Focus and co-host of Outnumbered on FOX News; and Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor.

NABJ said Vice President Kamala Harris was also invited to participate in this year’s convention and her “confirmation is pending.” Harris has attended in the past, according to the NABJ website.

The event is not open to the public but will be streamed on NABJ’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Instructions will be sent to convention attendees on how to attend the event.

NABJ president Ken Lemon said in a press release, “While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.”

NABJ noted that President Joe Biden and former Presidents George W. Bush Jr., Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have attended past conventions either as presidents or candidates.

The convention and career fair begins Wednesday and ends on Aug. 4 at the Hilton Chicago on Michigan Avenue.