Democrats could hold virtual roll call vote for party’s presidential nominee Thursday

Nearly 4,000 Democratic delegates are set to vote to select the party's presidential nominee, and the virtual roll call vote could happen as early as Thursday.

The delegates are free to support any candidate, but no other Democrat has stepped forward to challenge Vice President Kamala Harris. She is expected to run unopposed.

While Harris has already declared herself the “presumptive nominee” after clinching enough support from delegates, the roll call vote will make things official.

With that official declaration could come an answer on whether former President Donald Trump will agree to debate Harris.

Trump's campaign alluded to the fact that it will wait to see if Harris actually becomes the nominee before committing to anything. ABC News is slated to a host a presidential debate on Sept. 10.

Harris’ favorability ratings have changed drastically in a short amount of time. In one ABC News/Ipsos poll, her favorability jumped 8 percentage points to 43% in a span of just a few days after President Joe Biden stepped aside. She’s seen an increase of 16 percentage points among Independents.

Harris is looking to capitalize off of some of this favorability in states like Georgia, which Democrats may have previously thought they were losing to Trump.

The biggest question that remains is who Harris will pick as her vice president.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have all been floated as leading contenders.

