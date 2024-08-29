JD Vance downplays Trump campaign altercation at Arlington Cemetery as 'little disagreement'

Former President Donald Trump's campaign continues to dismiss reports of an altercation between campaign staff and a cemetery official at Arlington National Cemetery. On Wednesday, at a rally in Pennsylvania, his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, minimized the incident as a "little disagreement," blaming the media for blowing it out of proportion.

"You guys in the media, you're acting like Donald Trump filmed a TV commercial at a grave site," Vance said. "He was there providing emotional support to a lot of brave Americans who lost loved ones they never should have lost, and there happened to be a camera there, and somebody gave him permission to have that camera there. This is not a gross violation of federal law. This is a president who did what all presidents should do, show up and provide support to your own people."

Federal law prohibits political activity, including photography, at military cemeteries. A Trump spokesman claimed that the cemetery officials were "clearly suffering from a mental health episode."

Trump's campaign later posted a TikTok video of Trump's visit to the cemetery.

Trump was visiting the cemetery following a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor 13 U.S. military service members who were killed three years ago at Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump has been publicly critical of how President Joe Biden’s administration handled the withdrawal from the country.

Trump continues to face criticism from some veterans over his visit there, including from the progressive political action committee, VoteVets, which called the campaign's actions nauseating.

The cemetery worker involved in the incident has declined to press charges over feeling fear of retaliation from Trump supporters, the New York Times reported.