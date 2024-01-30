Pilot says he's found Amelia Earhart's long-lost plane

"What happened to Amelia Earhart?" has remained a question without many answers for decades, but one man's determination to solve the mystery may have just brought the world its biggest clue yet.

Tony Romeo, the CEO of Deep Sea Vision, says he believes he and his deep-sea exploration team have found "what appears to be Earhart's Lockheed 10-E Electra," the still-missing aircraft she and Fred Noonan were flying when they disappeared in July 1937.

The former Air Force intelligence officer and pilot became one of many curious adventurers to try to find the plane's resting place when he sold his commercial real estate investments to fund an $11 million expedition of the Pacific Ocean last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The expedition kicked off in September 2023, with the 16-person Deep Sea Vision crew using an unmanned underwater drone to scan more than 5,200 square miles of the sea floor and collect sonar images along the way.

Romeo told "TODAY" his team was reviewing the drone's data in December when they came across what they believed to be a blurry, plane-shaped object, resting some 16,000 feet below the surface, located halfway between Australia and Hawaii and about 100 miles off Howland Island.

Earhart and Noonan were expected to stop at Howland Island to refuel after she set off on her mission to become the first female pilot to fly around the world. However, they never made it, vanishing without a trace and leading to an expansive search by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. Both were declared dead two years later, and multiple expeditions to discover the plane in the 87 years since have failed.

It's too soon to tell if the Deep Sea Vision team's discovery is truly Earhart's plane. However, experts and Romeo alike believe the area where the plane-like object was detected would be the most likely place for it.

"Well, you'd be hard-pressed to convince me that's anything but an aircraft, for one, and two, that it's not Amelia's aircraft," Romeo told "TODAY." "There's no other known crashes in the area, and certainly not of that era in that kind of design with the tail that you see clearly in the image."

Romeo told the news program his team would be setting off for the area again this year or next to get a clearer image of the site, hopefully leading to a true confirmation as to what happened to the legendary aviator.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com