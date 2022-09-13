Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at London's Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived in London after flying from Scotland on a royal airforce flight. The coffin will remain at Buckingham Palace until it is moved on Wednesday to Westminster Hall, where the queen will lie in state for four days.

The royal family greeted the coffin at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Royal, said in a statement that she was "fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life."

Cheers could be heard from the crowd at Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrived.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visited Northern Ireland earlier as part of their UK tour. They are now in London.