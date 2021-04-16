What to know about Prince Philip's intimate funeral on Saturday

WINDSOR, England — Prince Philip of England is set to be laid to rest on Saturday. The husband of Queen Elizabeth II died at 99 on April 9 after 73 years of marriage.

It will largely be a private event, both keeping with the wishes of the Duke of Edinburgh and abiding by coronavirus restrictions that are in place in the country.

Only 30 mourners will attend the services, including the queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. Other senior royals and three of Philip’s German relatives have also been invited. Prince Harry will be in attendance, but his pregnant wife Meghan will remain in California on doctor’s advice.

Buckingham Palace says the funeral procession will begin at 9:40 a.m. ET, or 2:40 p.m. local time. That’s when Philip’s coffin will emerge from Windsor Castle and members of the royal family will walk behind it.

The procession will be lined by representatives from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, and 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

The procession will end at St. George’s Chapel, where a service will be held. It’s expected to last about 50 minutes.

The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing. During the service, a small choir of four will sing pieces of music chosen by Philip.

At the end of the service, Philip’s coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault.

Though the funeral will be for close loved ones of Philip, the palace has invited the public to sign a “book of condolences,” but it’s online only to avoid crowds.

