Watch Now
NewsWorld

Actions

Pope tells religious orders to report abuse, protect others

Vatican Abuse
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
FILE - Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with members of the Neocatechumenal Way community, in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, on June 27, 2022. On Thursday, July 14, 2022, Pope Francis told members of three religious orders that they must have “zero tolerance” for sexual abusers in their ranks and that they must report them to protect others. Francis begged them not to cover up the reality of clergy sexual abuse since their obligations were to protect others. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Vatican Abuse
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 11:05:22-04

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has told members of three religious orders that they must have "zero tolerance" for sexual abusers in their ranks and that they must report them to protect others.

Francis pleaded with them Thursday not to cover up the "reality" of clergy sexual abuse by transferring rapists to other countries.

Francis in 2019 passed a new church law requiring priests and nuns to report abuse to church authorities, though not to police.

It was his latest effort to address a problem that has afflicted the church for decades and undermined its credibility.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.