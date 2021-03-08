Menu

Pope Francis returns to Rome after historic trip to Iraq

Khalid Mohammed/AP
Pope Francis bids farewell Upon concluding his visit to Iraq at Baghdad airport, Iraq,Monday, March 8, 2021. Pope Francis left Baghdad on Monday after three days of the historic whirlwind tour of Iraq that sought to bring hope to the country's marginalised Christian minority with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Pope Francis leaves iraq
Posted at 7:23 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 07:23:04-05

BAGHDAD — Pope Francis has wrapped up a historic whirlwind tour of Iraq that sought to bring hope to the country’s marginalized Christian minority with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace.

The pontiff and his traveling delegation were seen off with a farewell ceremony at the Baghdad airport from where he departed for Rome.

The four-day papal visit has covered five provinces across Iraq.

People gathered in crowds to catch a glimpse of the pope wherever he went, fueling coronavirus concerns.

Few wore facemasks, especially during all of Francis’ visits on Sunday in northern Iraq.

