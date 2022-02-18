Fire forces crew to abandon cargo ship carrying hundreds of luxury cars

LISBON, Portugal — A burning car transport ship is drifting near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands after the huge vessel’s 22 crew members were evacuated due to the blaze.

The Portuguese navy says ships in the area have been warned that the 650-foot-long Felicity Ace is adrift. The ship can carry more than 17,000 metric tons of cargo.

The vehicle transporter was on a transatlantic voyage from Germany to the United States. It was scheduled to arrive in Davisville, R.I., on Wednesday, according to NPR.

Typically, car transport ships carry thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their hold. The Drive estimates that the Felicity Ace is carrying nearly 4,000 cars, including 1,100 Porsches and nearly 200 Bentleys.

A navy statement said the fire was still burning Thursday, with large clouds of white smoke billowing out.