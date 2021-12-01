Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Explosion of World War II bomb in Munich injures 3, disrupts trains

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 6.20.29 AM.png
Posted at 8:24 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 08:25:47-05

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a World War II bomb has exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich.

The blast on Wednesday injured three people, with one of them being seriously hurt.

A column of smoke was seen rising from the site near a train station.

The site is located on the approach to Munich’s central station which is about a half-mile to the east.

Trains to and from that station were suspended.

Unexploded bombs are still found frequently in Germany even 76 years after the end of the war. They are often discovered during work on construction sites.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season