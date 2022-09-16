Experts say fireball spotted over UK was meteor

People across the northern U.K. got quite a show when a slow-moving fireball lit up the sky Wednesday night.

CBS reported that the fireball was captured on cameras around 10 p.m. local time.

Eight hundred reports about the fireball came to the UK Meteor Network and more than 1,000 reports were received by the International Meteor Organization, the news outlet reported.

According to the UK Meteor Network, the fireball lasted for about 20 seconds, which they said is "relatively slow for a meteor."

They added that it was not consistent with space junk.

On Thursday, they updated that what hundreds of people across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern parts of England saw was indeed a meteor.