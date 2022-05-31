Canada likely to ban handgun sales, possession of assault weapons

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has introduced legislation that would put a national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns.

Trudeau said Monday that the government will cap the market for handguns.

The government says the bill would also allow for the removal of gun licenses from people involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking.

Most Canadians who own “military-style” assault weapons will also be required to turn in their firearms as part of a government buyback program.

The government also plans to fight gun smuggling and trafficking by increasing criminal penalties, providing more tools to investigate firearms crimes and strengthening border measures.

The legislation will likely affect tens of thousands of firearms.

Trudeau has long had plans to enact tougher gun laws.

The introduction of the new legislation comes after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., this month.

The legislation is expected to pass.