American and Swiss climbers die on Everest, the 1st casualties on the mountain this year

Tashi Sherpa/AP
FILE- In this Nov. 12, 2015 file photo, Mt. Everest is seen from the way to Kalapatthar in Nepal. A Swiss climber and an American have died on Mount Everest in the season's first casualties on the world's highest mountain, expedition organizers said Thursday. (AP Photo/Tashi Sherpa, File)
Nepal Everest Deaths
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 12:46:39-04

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An American and a Swiss climber have died on Mount Everest in the season's first casualties on the world’s highest mountain.

Expedition organizers say the Swiss climber reached the peak but had difficulties on the way down and died.

The U.S. climber had to be helped down to the highest camp before he reached the summit. He died at the camp.

Their bodies are to be brought down after weather conditions improve.

Scores of climbers reached the summit this week while weather conditions were favorable, and more are expected to attempt the climb later this month.

