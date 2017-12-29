Wildlife Sanctuary in Wimauma accepting Christmas tree donations for animals

Don't know what to do with your old, dried up Christmas tree? Instead of tossing it to the trash, consider donating it!

Elmira's Wildlife Sanctuary in Wimauma takes Christmas tree donations to give to their exotic animals as toys.

Lucy, a leopard, is seen in a picture rolling around with a part of an old tree.

The all volunteer wildlife sanctuary will take donations this weekend and next weekend.

Saturday, 12/30: from 11 am-2 pm

Saturday, 1/6: from 11 am-2 pm

and Sunday, 1/7: from 12:30pm-2 pm

If you donate a tree, the wildlife sanctuary will take $2.00 off a tour to see the animals that are on more than four acres of land.

You can drop the donations off at 13910 Seminole Trail, Wimauma.

For more information, click here.