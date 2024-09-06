Voice of the Voter: The issues that matter to you

TAMPA, Fla. — We are 60 days from Election Day 2024, and your voice matters this election season.

Starting on September 9, ABC Action News is launching a three-week initiative called “Voice of the Voter.”

The initiative starts in the Tampa Bay area and then expands statewide. Our team of anchors and reporters will be in your community, learning about the issues that matter to you.

It’s not about who you’re voting for but getting your voice on what’s driving you to the polls this November.

Our crews will be fanned out in your community throughout the morning and evening from Sept. 9 through Sept. 13.

We will be in Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, West Tampa, and South Hillsborough County.