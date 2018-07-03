VIDEO: Woman appears to fall out of moving Ford Expedition in Tampa intersection near USF

TAMPA, Fla. — In a video shared by law enforcement, a woman appears to fall from a moving SUV in a Tampa intersection near USF on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the woman after she fell out of a burgundy Expedition at around 4:12 p.m.

On Tuesday morning, deputies located the burgundy Expedition seen in the video but did not release further information. Deputies located the vehicle near the intersection of Fowler and Nebraska due to a tip from the community. They are currently on scene investigating.

The video is disturbing. It shows the woman appearing to fall out of the front passenger seat and then slide through the intersection of East 131 Ave and 15th Street North near the University of South Florida. The woman appears unconscious and injured.

"We want to make sure she is okay," says Sheriff's Office spokesperson Danny Alvarez.

The Sheriff's Office says they checked hospitals and canvassed the area but have not been able to identify her.

You are asked to call (813) 247-8200 with any information on the woman.