Tyler Perry announces lawsuit against deputy in disappearance of Florida man

Filmmaker Tyler Perry will make an announcement about two Florida men who disappeared almost 15 years ago.

Terrance Williams (left), Felipe Santos (right)

Filmmaker Tyler Perry and a prominent attorney have announced a lawsuit against a former Florida sheriff’s deputy connected to the disappearance of two minority men almost 15 years ago.

Perry and Benjamin Crump said Tuesday that the lawsuit in a state court alleges former Collier County deputy Steve Calkins was responsible for the death of Terrance Williams, a black man who disappeared in 2003. Calkins had picked him up after Williams’ car broke down. Calkins also was the last person seen with Felipe Santos, an illegal immigrant who disappeared after the deputy arrested him following a fender bender.

In 2013, Perry offered a $100,000 reward for information about the men’s disappearance. He raised that to $200,000 Tuesday, saying no information had come in.

Calkins did not return a call seeking comment but he has said he dropped both men off at a convenience store.

Santos was Hispanic and Williams was black. Calkins is white.

