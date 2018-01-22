'Super Blue Blood Moon' coming Jan. 31 in rare space event

NASA says the super blue moon will pass through Earth's shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. While the Moon is in the Earth's shadow it will take on a reddish tint, thus the blood moon aspect.
For us on the east coast, Gordon Johnston, program executive and lunar blogger at NASA Headquarters in Washington, says your best opportunity is to go outside at about 6:45 a.m. and get to a high place to watch the start of the eclipse. He also says to make sure you have a clear line of sight to the horizon in the west-northwest direction, opposite from where the sun will rise.