Woman shot while driving on Florida Turnpike

Posted at 10:26 AM, Sep 26, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A woman driving on the Florida Turnpike was shot by someone in another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 24-year-old woman was in the right lane in Broward County on Saturday when a vehicle pulled up alongside her. She told investigators she heard multiple gunshots.

One of the bullets went through her left hand and into her right leg. Another bullet struck the woman’s front fender.

She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle continued driving south on the highway.

Investigators don’t know the identities of the occupants.

