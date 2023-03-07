Will Snyder Park become the next pickleball facility?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — In the heart of Fort Lauderdale is a hidden gem called Snyder Park, but the City’s Commission passed a new ordinance that would transform part of that park into a world-class pickleball facility.

And the decision has created controversy.

While developers believe this could help revitalize a Fort Lauderdale staple, there are changes that opponents would rather see.

Kevin Cochrane is one of them.

The Fort Lauderdale resident ran for District 4 Commission last year, where the hot button issue was this park and the potential for 5.5 acres to be converted into a pickleball facility.

“The whole project was rushed through under the auspices of a public-private partnership and did not follow proper city process and did not engage the community,” said Cochrane. “And as a result, we have a big issue on our hands.”

Cochrane said there’s a few issues.

He and his attorney believe this project should have been voted on unanimously, when instead, it passed 3-1, with one commissioner abstaining.

‘Save Snyder Park’s’ Lawyer John Rodstram, also believes there’s a zoning issue, as a commercial, recreational facility should not be allowed in a park zoning area.

Rodstram shares, “A commercial, recreational facility is a facility designed for spectators, mainly for profit, and this is going to be a pickleball tournament facility, operated for private profit.”

While the city has permanently closed this section to the public, Kevin and John point out that people still use it.

In early February, the pair sent a letter to the city, to which the City Attorney’s office objected to their various claims of illegality.

Currently, the area of the park is under a license with ‘My Park Initiative.’

The founders of the idea say this has been two years in the making and came about as a response to a need for more pickleball courts.

And since the city does not have close to 12 million dollars to help, MPI is stepping in as operators of the park, not owners.

“There are thousands upon thousands of people who are excited about pickleball because they are excited to play, they can’t get courts, they are looking for another amenity,” shared Attorney for MPI Ellyn Bogdanoff.

She furthered, “And quite frankly when you look at Snyder Park, as beautiful as it is, it is grossly under-utilized.”

The plan as it stands now is to create a composting facility, re-vitalize the beach area and have concessions, locker rooms, and 41 courts to be tournament ready.

The idea, Bogdanoff said, is to bring excitement back to the area, “It will be tournament ready, so we could actually host tournaments there.”

The plans are currently in a Development Review Committee, and construction is set to start in 2 to 3 months, with courts opening in January of 2024.

A timeline the founders say can’t be changed, “The contract was signed, it was signed after extensive negotiations and conversations. And you can’t really undo a contract for no reason.”

But ‘Save Snyder Park’ is hoping to change that. They got a petition and are now a formal committee that hopes to push local legislation that would reverse this decision before April.

“It’s going to be down to the wire as to who gets to the finish line first.”