Waterlogged bag full of cocaine washes up on Florida beach

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies seized a duffel bag filled with cocaine that washed up on a northeast Florida beach.

The Florida Times-Union reports an anonymous caller tipped investigators off to the barnacle-covered bag on Friday night.

Flagler County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release on Sunday that the bag contained 15 kilos of water-logged cocaine bundles. One of the brick-like packages was ripped open exposing a block of cocaine. Thirteen packages were similar in size, while two were slightly smaller.

Sheriff Rick Staly said it’s likely the bag had been in the Atlantic Ocean for some time and washed up because of rough surf.

Deputies didn’t find any other bags nearby, but officials notified nearby law enforcement agencies so they could check their beaches for similar bags.