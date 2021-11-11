Village of North Palm Beach warns about crocodile living in golf course ponds

The North Palm Beach Country Club has added one more hazard on the course — a crocodile.

The Village of North Palm Beach is warning people about the crocodile that's living in the golf course's ponds.

"It's kind of menacing looking and kind of scary with all the kids that we have here and all the activity out here," resident Jeff Egizio told WPTV.

Egizio is one of the many residents who have taken notice.

"I haven't gotten that close and I don't think I will," he said.

But Egizio has given the American crocodile a name — "Crikey."

The village said the crocodile can't be removed due to federal law, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has posted a sign to raise awareness.

The FWC said conflicts between crocodiles and people are rare, but there are precautions people can take.

The precautions include keeping a safe distance, keeping pets on a leash and away from the water and swimming in only designated swimming areas.

"What's kind of scary is, you know, at some point he's leaving these lakes and has to go three, four, 500 yards across," Egizio said.

So if your shot goes too close to the water, you might want to take a mulligan.