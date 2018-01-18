US Air Force to launch new missile-warning satellite Thursday night

The U.S. Air Force is set to launch a new missile-warning satellite into space on Thursday night.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch the new military satellite, called the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) GEO Flight 4, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:52 p.m. EST.

SBIRS GEO Flight 4 is the fourth member of a growing constellation of early-warning satellites designed to detect the launch of ballistic missiles from space, according to Space.com. The satellites track missile launches from orbit.

The Air Force is expected to launch two more satellites in the near future.

