U.S. Coast Guard is reporting a network outage impacting Florida

FLORIDA — The U.S. Coast Guard is reporting a network outage nationwide and in Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast posted on X that the Rescue 21 system, which is used for urgent distress, is down due to a nationwide connectivity issue.

The nationwide connectivity outages are impacting the @USCG Rescue 21 systems in #D7. For urgent distress, please use VHF radio 16 to reach the Coast Guard, or dial the Seventh District command center at: 305-415-6800.



We will issue an update as soon as routine functions resume. pic.twitter.com/ZNA2Ou8zcH — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 19, 2024

The Coast Guard in D7 says to report emergencies, contact the Seventh District command center by calling 305-415-6800 or using VHF radio 16.

They can also reach sector-commanded centers at these numbers:



Charleston: 843-740-7050

Jacksonville: 904-714-7561

St. Petersburg: 727-824-7506

Miami: 305-535-4472

Key West: 305-292-8727

San Juan: 787-289-2041