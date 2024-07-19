Watch Now
U.S. Coast Guard is reporting a network outage impacting Florida

FLORIDA — The U.S. Coast Guard is reporting a network outage nationwide and in Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast posted on X that the Rescue 21 system, which is used for urgent distress, is down due to a nationwide connectivity issue.

The Coast Guard in D7 says to report emergencies, contact the Seventh District command center by calling 305-415-6800 or using VHF radio 16.

They can also reach sector-commanded centers at these numbers:

  • Charleston: 843-740-7050
  • Jacksonville: 904-714-7561
  • St. Petersburg: 727-824-7506
  • Miami: 305-535-4472
  • Key West: 305-292-8727
  • San Juan: 787-289-2041

