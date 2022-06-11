Two children hospitalized after lightning strike in Brevard County

Two children were rushed to the hospital after a lightning strike in Brevard County.

The girls were standing under a palm tree when the strike happened on Via Salerno Court on Merritt Island around 3:02 p.m. on Friday.

A 12-year-old girl was transported to Health First's Cape Canaveral Hospital and a 14-year-old was taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, according to Don Walker, a Brevard County spokesperson.

Investigator said the circumstances surrounding the strike remain unclear.

According to WFTV, witnesses say the palm tree caught fire after the strike and one girl wears braces on her teeth and had burns around her mouth.