Two Brevard County teens, 14 and 16, found dead in area known as 'The Compound'

PALM BAY, Fla. — Two teenagers were found dead on Sunday evening in Brevard County.

The Palm Bay Police Department received a call on Dec. 25 about a dead body found in the wood line of an area known as "The Compound," which is in the southwest section of Palm Bay.

When officers arrived, they found the first teenager, who had been shot at least once. A second teenager was found shortly after, who had also been shot.

The victims were 14 and 16 years old. Their names have not yet been released under Marsy's Law.

On the City of Palm Bay's website, "The Compound" is a "former General Development Corporation (GDC) site, with development that began in the 1980s." The development stalled, however, when GDC went bankrupt, and the land was liquidated, with only roughly 200 miles of roadway installed.

Although most of "The Compound" is privately owned, the City of Palm Bay owns the roadway. But the city stressed that the area is not a public recreation area, despite many misconceptions.

They even stated that the false belief the land is open to the public has led to an "increase in illegal activity."

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and they are working hard to determine both a motive and a suspect. This story will be updated when more information is available.