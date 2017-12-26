Troopers: 1-year-old Florida boy killed as dad backs truck out driveway on Christmas Eve

Associated Press
1:00 PM, Dec 26, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRONSON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida boy was run over by a pickup truck his father was backing out his driveway on Christmas Eve.

In a Gainesville Sun report, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said 1-year-old Logan Holder struck in his driveway in Bronson on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said Logan’s father was driving his truck in reverse out his driveway when the vehicle ran over his son.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Troopers said their investigation was continuing and charges were pending.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top