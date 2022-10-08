Transitional Sheltering Program for Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — The Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) Program has been activated by the State of Florida, in collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), for impacted residents in counties affected by Hurricane Ian, in an announcement made today by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie.

Counties included in TSA Program:

Charlotte County Collier County DeSoto County Flagler County Hardee County Highlands County Hillsborough County Lake County Lee County Manatee County Orange County Osceola County Pinellas County Polk County Putnam County Sarasota County Seminole County St. Johns County Volusia County

“Many Floridians lost their homes in the blink of an eye,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie.

“Activating the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program is just another step in the long line of actions we will continue to take to ensure we are easing Floridians’ recovery processes as much as possible. We encourage every impacted resident to apply for Individual Assistance and every eligible individual to utilize TSA,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie.

Residents of affected counties who have sought for disaster aid and are eligible may be allowed to stay in a hotel or motel, paid for by FEMA.

If they are unable to return home and their housing requirements cannot be satisfied by insurance, shelters, or rental aid offered by FEMA or another organization, they may be eligible for TSA (federal, state or nonprofit).

Eligible individuals can apply for FEMA assistance online, calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362, or using the FEMA mobile app.

Depending on the method of contact they chose when applying for help, people will be informed of their eligibility via an automated phone call, text message, and/or email.

Survivors will be informed by FEMA seven days before the checkout date when their eligibility expires. TSA is only available at participating hotels in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) have also been established in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, Lee, and Sarasota.

Daily hours of operation for the following DRCs are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Charlotte County

Home Depot (Mobile DRC)

12621 S. McCall Rd. Port Charlotte, FL 33981

Collier County

Veterans Community Park

1895 Veterans Park Dr. Naples, FL 34109

Lee County

Joseph P.D Alessandro Office Complex

2295 Victoria Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33901

Lakes Regional Library

15290 Bass Road Fort Myers, FL 33919

Sarasota County

Shannon Staub Library