Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

In this image taken from video by the FDNY, pedestrians hurry away from the scene of a shooting in Times Square, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in New York. New York City police say three innocent bystanders including a 4-year-old girl who was toy shopping have been shot in Times Square and officers are looking for suspects. All the victims are expected to recover. (FDNY via AP)
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 17:18:00-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of shooting three people in New York’s Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida.

New York City police said at a news conference that Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody near Jacksonville, four days after the shooting Saturday that rattled the Big Apple tourist haven known as the “Crossroads of the World.”

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on the condition of anonymity.

Muhammad was listed Wednesday in an inmate database for the sheriff's office in Bradford County, Florida.

Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

