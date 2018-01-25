Target bringing same-day delivery to Florida with new partnership with Shipt

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Florida residents will soon be able to receive same-day delivery from Target, the store announced on Thursday.

With same-day delivery, shoppers will be able to make purchases from Target’s assortment of groceries, essentials, home, electronics and other products.

Same-day delivery will be available starting on February 1, 2018, at stores in Tampa and South Florida, according to CNBC. By February 8, it will expand to 12 other regions across the state.

In December, Target purchased the same-day delivery service, Shipt, an online marketplace and delivery service.

How Target's Same-Day Delivery will work:

Members use Shipt's online marketplace to browse participating local retailers’ aisles online and purchase from a full selection of grocery and household items. Shipt shoppers then take the orders, visit the stores to buy the products and deliver them to the user on the same day, usually within just a few hours.

“Our teams moved at lightning speed to get Target up and running on Shipt’s platform in less than eight weeks,” said John Mulligan, chief operating officer, Target. “And we’re not stopping there—we’ll keep expanding, with plans to offer Shipt’s services at nearly half our stores by the end of first quarter, and the majority of stores by the 2018 holiday season, making Target the first retailer to be able to offer same-day delivery in all major markets across the country.”

