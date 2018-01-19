Surveillance video shows 3 armed juveniles target elderly woman at Florida Walmart, steal her car

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — Detectives are searching for three armed juveniles who targeted an elderly woman at Walmart, followed her out to the parking lot and carjacked her.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video that shows the three teens following the victim into the store from the parking lot of the Walmart and then re-emerging in the parking lot once she had finished her shopping. This took place on Monday at the Walmart located at 3001 N. State Road 7, in Lauderdale Lakes.

As the woman made her way back to her car, the three young robbers split up; two of them flanked the victim while a third approached from the front. Deputies say that he quickly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the keys to the victim’s brown 2015 Toyota Corolla. The victim complied.

Deputies say that the three robbers fled so abruptly that they nearly struck her with the car as they pulled out of the parking space.

All three robbers appear to be teenagers with dark complexions and medium builds, according to BCSO. They each wore a dark blue knit cap, sandals with socks and athletic attire.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact BSO Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4229 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.