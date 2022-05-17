Watch
Sarasota ranks 9th best place to live in US, Tampa 39th according to study

Posted at 3:04 PM, May 17, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — A new study by U.S. News ranked the top 150 best places to live in the United States. The Sunshine State was featured 14 times in the city rankings with Sarasota taking the top spot among them at no. 9.

The study ranked cities based upon five key indicators: job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration. Within each indicator, a number of metrics were taken into account.

U.S. News then took each of the respective scores and input them into an equation. Cities were then given an overall score.

The 14 Florida cities featured on the list:

  • Sarasota - No. 9
  • Naples - No. 12
  • Melbourne - No. 20
  • Jacksonville - No. 24
  • Tampa - No. 39
  • Pensacola - No. 44
  • Daytona Beach - No. 68
  • Port St. Lucie - No. 78
  • Ocala - No. 91
  • Fort Myers - No. 100
  • Tallahassee - No. 110
  • Lakeland - No. 113
  • Orlando - No. 118
  • Miami - No. 137

Sarasota received an overall score of 6.7 and Tampa scored 6.4 based on the metrics. Huntsville, AL took the top spot overall with a score of seven.

To see the full list and more information on the methodology behind the rankings, click here.

