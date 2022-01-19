Watch
Student injured after shooting at Florida high school

Suspect in custody after shooting
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 14:04:51-05

A student is injured following a shooting at a Florida high school.

It happened Wednesday at Seminole High School in Sanford.

The school sent out the following note to parents:

Dear Seminole High School Families,
We regret to inform you that a shooting occurred on/near campus. One student was injured and a suspect is in custody. This was an isolated incident. Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement. Due to it being an early-release day and as a result of this incident, we will have a delayed dismissal. We will continue to provide you updates as we have more details to share.

Officials say the injury is not life-threatening.

Law enforcement has not released any further information at this time.

