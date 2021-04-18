Watch
SpaceX picked for moonwalkers, on verge of 3rd crew launch

John Raoux/AP
SpaceX Crew 2 members, from left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide gather at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, April 16, 2021 to prepare for a mission to the International Space Station. The launch is targeted for April 22. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 3:11 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 15:12:47-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has chosen SpaceX to build the lunar lander that will eventually put the first woman and person of color on the moon.

Friday's announcement came just a few hours after SpaceX's most international crew of astronauts yet arrived at Florida's Kennedy Space Center for a liftoff next week.

The two Americans, one French and one Japanese are scheduled to blast off for the International Space Station next Thursday, which is Earth Day.

This will be SpaceX's third launch of astronauts in less than a year.

