SpaceX crew launch bumped to next week; astronaut on mend

Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - The official portraits of astronauts, from left, Raja Chari, Kayla Barron, Matthias Maurer, of Germany, and Tom Marshburn, are displayed as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew dragon capsule attached sits on Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. On Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, officials announced SpaceX's next astronaut flight is off until at least next week as more bad weather looms, and as flight surgeons continue to monitor the “minor medical issue” affecting one of the four astronauts. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Nov 04, 2021
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX's next astronaut flight is off until at least next week as more bad weather looms.

Flight surgeons, meanwhile, are continuing to monitor the “minor medical issue” affecting one of the four astronauts awaiting liftoff at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. NASA says the astronaut should be fine to fly by Monday, the earliest possible launch date.

But NASA may opt to first bring home the four astronauts living at the space station since April. The soonest they would return in their SpaceX capsule is Sunday, which would further delay the launch of their replacements.

The U.S.-German crew should have rocketed away last weekend.

