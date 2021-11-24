Southwest Florida mom seeks answers from DCF two years after young daughter is raped allegedly while in foster care

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Southwest Florida mother reached out to FOX 4 after years of trying to get answers from local detectives and the Department of Children and Families. Her daughter, "Lucy," reported to her guardian ad litem in 2019, that she was sexually assaulted by her foster parent's boyfriend.

The girl says, "I remember, I was watching my show, Peppa Pig. And, I like, all of a sudden, he just came and asked if I can lotion his back." The girl recalls, "Okay, he never asked me this before but sure? Like, I thought maybe he couldn't reach his back and I would do a favor for him."

Documents obtained by FOX 4 show the now 12-year-old, referred to Horacio Johnson, who is facing a charge of sexual battery of a child under 12 years old.

The weekend of the alleged incident, "Lucy's" biological mother says the caseworker called to see if she could watch her daughter. She remembers, "I said, yeah of course, what happened? They were like, we can't tell you right now. I'll tell you when I meet you."

FOX 4 tracked down the foster mom who declined a formal interview, but confirmed by phone, that it was "Lucy" accusing Johnson.

The biological parent says she got a phone call from her caseworker, about a week after the incident was reported to detectives. She is upset about how the Department of Children and Families communicated the news to her.

She remembers, "You're telling me, my child was molested, like she was raped? She said yeah, we have the proof. Over the phone. Not even in person, you could've told me this? You told me over the phone, how unprofessional you guys are."

FOX 4 also learned, the foster mom who, police say, left the child alone with Johnson, also worked in the field of social work. The woman, who was not charged with a crime, was a family support worker for Children's Home Society, an organization in association with DCF.

The biological mother says, "I feel like they need to get it together. Do more research on who they hire. Make sure whoever they hire, these foster parents know the rules and regulations and follow them because I don't want another parent to go through what I went through." She adds, "I want justice for my baby. It's not OK. They took my baby to protect and instead you failed her. There's nothing they can do or say to take that back. Nothing. This is a lifetime memory for this girl."

At the time of this writing, FOX 4 is waiting for a response from DCF.

Documents show "Lucy's" former foster mom was discharged from CHS.

Johnson is expected to appear in court in December.

If you, or, someone you know is being abused or neglected and under the age of 18, report it to the Florida Abuse hotline. The number is 1-800-96-ABUSE or click here.