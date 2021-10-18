Watch
Senator Annette Taddeo announces run for governor

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Annette Taddeo
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 09:42:32-04

Florida State Senator Annette Taddeo is running for governor.

Taddeo made the announcement on Monday morning with a video posted to Vimeo.

Taddeo, a Democrat, is currently the only Hispanic candidate in the running for the position.

"I believe we can inspire Floridians to raise their sights and elect a Governor to represent all Floridians. Pero solo es posible si todos creemos," Taddeo said. "I am a life-long Democrat and I am running for Governor because Florida, I believe in us. With our fighting spirit, there is no limit to how high or how far we can fly."

