Senator Annette Taddeo announces run for governor

Florida State Senator Annette Taddeo is running for governor.

Taddeo made the announcement on Monday morning with a video posted to Vimeo.

Taddeo, a Democrat, is currently the only Hispanic candidate in the running for the position.

"I believe we can inspire Floridians to raise their sights and elect a Governor to represent all Floridians. Pero solo es posible si todos creemos," Taddeo said. "I am a life-long Democrat and I am running for Governor because Florida, I believe in us. With our fighting spirit, there is no limit to how high or how far we can fly."