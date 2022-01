A semi-truck overturned on I-75 due to a possible tornado in Collier County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The semi overturned on I-75 near mile marker 96 around 9:30 a.m. Officials said the possible tornado was traveling east toward Golden Gate Estate.

There were minor injuries in the crash.

Troopers are on the scene, however, only one lane is open at this time.

