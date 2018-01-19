Sebring Police investigating fatal crash involving 3 military vehicles

SEBRING, Fla. — Sebring police are investigating a fatal crash involving two military vehicles.

It happened at about 1:00 p.m. Friday at US 27 and Hammock Rd. Three Palletized Load System (PLS) vehicles were heading north when the rear vehicle failed to stop in time at a red light and collided with the middle vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle was killed and the passenger was extricated with serious injuries. Three other people were taken to local hospitals.

All the vehicles and people involved in the crash were assigned to a National Guard unit out of Miami.

There is a bombing range in Avon Park, so military vehicles do pass by that area.

Part of U.S. 27 is shut down in the area.